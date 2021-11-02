Sticky Fingers did a Reddit AMA and of course it went off like these things always do.

You know the deal with an AMA by now: a naive music artist goes on Reddit, tells fans to ask them literally anything, and chaos usually ensues.

“We’re Sticky Fingers – a band of brothers from Sydney and we’re looking forward to chatting with our friends on Reddit about our new music and our older music and whatever else you wanna know,” the Sydney rockers said in introducing their AMA. A huge 658 comments were left in total, ranging from casual well-wishers to those with in-depth questions for the band. “Who is a better fighter, Paddy (Cornwall) or Dyl (Dylan Frost)?” one fan wanted to know, really asking the burning question. “Haha, they both throw pathetic punches,” was the band’s diplomatic response. Another Redditor wanted to find out which Sticky Fingers song the band themselves thought was underrated, with their answer being ‘Hyper’, a track from their 2019 album Yours to Keep.

After a fan asked what the future of the band looked like, they gave a detailed reply. “Future of sticky is we’ll be making music together till we 6ft under,” they wrote. “We are in a luxurious position of having a bit more time on our hands so we all enjoy the freedom of doing some side projects.

Dizza is working on a solo album, as is crabs. me n paddy have been making a bunch of music with Dante Knows which we are pretty pumped about. also done some collabs with TRIPLE ONE, gold fang and couple others, been a good harvest of music past few years.”

It got pretty serious at points too. When a Redditor passed on a message from her boyfriend saying that the band’s music helped him when he was coming off fentanyl and heroin, Paddy was empathetic. “Addiction is a real c**t. have battled with benzo addiction for years and yeah its not something you can fix overnite. proper marathon shit … and yeah music has always been a friend. maybe i should take a leaf out your book and give surfing a go.”

He elaborated on this issue in a reply to another question. “Even if you dont consider yourself to have a problem wit drugs or alcohol id advise taking the odd break to anyone hey. really allowed me to reflect on the past decade and better myself as a person.

rehab aint the funnest place in the world but its also kinda nice being in there and having a break from said world. its so important to check yourself and your relationships with drugs and alcohol hey it can turn nasty way too easily for some.”

The AMA even got topical, with one fan bringing up the fact that Sticky Fingers had recently been added back into rotation on triple j. “Do you think you boys will get back to playing such festivals as splendour and falls after being added back to rotation on triple j? Would give my left nut to be a few biccies deep while you boys play the amphitheater,” he eloquently asked. “We wouldn’t so no if the price was right,” they replied.

After answering questions for over four hours, they cfinally called it a day. “We goin gettin pizza, anyone want a pizza? thanks for havin us sticky fam MUCH LOVE xx”

