Live Nation is set to enact extra restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

As per Rolling Stone, Live Nation will soon require either proof of vaccination or negative test results in order to attend live events. They had previously stated that it would allow artists to determine their own coronavirus protocols. It decided to update its policy though after last month’s Lollapalooza festival which required all attendees to provide a vaccine card or proof of a negative test result.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows …” Live Nation president/CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

The new requirement will come into effect from October 4th, which is also the date that Live Nation employees will have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend events or go into the company’s offices. They intend to incentivise its employees with paid days off for every vaccine appointment.

Rapino continued: “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”

It comes after AEG also announced a stricter mandate earlier this week which stated that all attendees and staff members have to provide proof of a full vaccination from October 1st. Negative test results on their own will not be enough.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

