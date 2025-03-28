Liz Stringer has released her new album as she gears up for a tour across the East Coast and Europe.

The Australian singer-songwriter moved away from her indie rock discography and tapped into more funky influences for “The Second High” with help from Beni Giles, the Grammy-nominated producer of Lianne La Havas’ smash hit eponymous album.

The pair spent three months in Iguana Studios in Brixton, UK, in 2023 to bring the album to life with snappy bass lines, glimmering pianos, and swinging drums that paired perfectly with Stringer’s soulful voice.

“The Second High was a record I wanted to make for a long time. I wanted to do something different, musically,” Stringer said.

“I wanted to draw on my influences other than the folk guitar music that I’d had played to me as a kid and that had become my main form of musical expression. I wanted to play piano, my first instrument. I wanted to use my voice in a way I hadn’t before. And I wanted to feel free to sing about whatever I wanted to sing about.”

The singer described the new album as “an echo” to her popular 2021 release, First Time Really Feeling, adding that it’s purpose was to examine “the life which has been cobbled together, and built much stronger, from the detritus of the former one.”

“I song about existing on the margin, an old relationship which seperated me from myself, the wild inequities that exest in out sociest, friends who have slept rough, the fallacy that relationships will save you, wounds and triumphs and the enduring difficulties of life which ultimately present the greatest rewards.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It follows the release of singles “Coming Home”, “To Survive” and the album’s title track in the lead up to her first album since her 2021 drop.

For more details on the upcoming tour, click here.

Liz Stringer’s “The Second High” is out now via Dot Dash Recordings.