Demi Lovato has publicly thanked Lizzo for defending their pronouns against a group of paparazzi who misgendered them.

ICYMI, in May Lovato came out as non-binary and announced they would be changing their pronouns to they and them.

“I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them… I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering,” they said in an episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato.

Now, Lizzo has been filmed speaking to paparazzi while wearing a shirt with Lovato’s face on it.

“Is that a message to Demi? Should she reach out?” one of the photographers is heard asking in the clip.

Lizzo is then seen holding out her finger and saying, “they.”

It seemed the paparazzo did not hear Lizzo, as they continued on to say “have her team contact your team?” in reference to Lovato.

“Their team,” Lizzo responded, adding, “Demi goes by they now.” From there, the footage was circulated on social media, which led to Lovato reposting it on their Instagram story with the caption:@lizzobeeating you fucking queen I love you, thank you”. Lizzo then reshared their post with a heart emoji on her own Story. This isn’t the first time the pair have supported each other publicly, as Lovato also praised Lizzo after she stripped down for a self-love PSA video in December. “Thank you for the inspiration we all needed today you legend,” Lovato wrote under the video. For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer. Check out the clip of Lizzo defending Demi Lovato while speaking to paparazzi: