It seems like Lloyd Banks and 50 Cent are ready to move past their rivalry. The former claimed in an interview that they are like brothers.

After years of an apparent rivalry between them, it seems Lloyd Banks and 50 Cent are ready to bury the hatchet – at least, that’s what Banks says.

In a new conversation with GQ, Banks claimed that his and 50 Cent’s relationship has always been the same, ever since their G-Unit days. 50 even gave him advice, according to Banks.

“It’s the same. We’re brothers. We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean?” he said.

He also claimed that his relationship with 50 Cent had more positive than negative moments, even if the latter did call him ‘Lazy Lloyd’ in his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

“Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself. That’s not me trying to assassinate his character—the guy has ‘Lazy Lloyd’ tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve.” 50 wrote in his book.

In his conversation with GQ, Banks claimed that in their last conversation together, 50 had told him to stop waiting for ‘things to come to him’.

“The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.” he said.

“I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk. I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else. That’s where I’m at with [50 Cent and Tony Yayo]: We’re brothers and it’s always going to be that way.” he said.

