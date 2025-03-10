A number of Australian artists and bands have joined a renewed campaign pushing for climate change.

Names like Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale, Amyl & The Sniffers, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Angie McMahon have backed the return of Green Music Australia’s ‘No Music on a Dead Planet’ campaign, which urges voters to consider “whether candidates parties will make the climate crisis a priority by supporting 100% renewable energy, saying no to nuclear, and ending government support for fossil fuels.”

The campaign has already kicked off with a media & PR push, as well as activations at gigs, such as Billie Eilish’s recent Australian tour and at the Party in the Paddock festival.

Green Music Australia claims that over 50 music festivals have been cancelled in Australia due to extreme weather since 2015, while the extreme weather events in Queensland and New South Wales has seen over 20 gigs and festivals cancelled or postponed, including Green Day, Alexisonfire and New Bloom Festival.

“We’re proud to be elevating and supporting the voices of artists who are demanding strong climate action,” Green Music Australia CEO, Berish Bilander, said.

“Without a healthy planet, we can’t have a healthy and thriving music scene. Musicians, as powerful storytellers, are uniquely placed to connect with people and shift public consciousness, creating a groundswell that politicians can’t ignore.”

A series of custom tees redesigning the classic NMOADP logo has also launched following collaboration with a number of Australian acts.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers said: “The NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET message is a powerful reminder that without a healthy planet, there’s no future for any of us – or for music. For us, it’s about ensuring that the art we create isn’t at the expense of the world we all share.

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst added: “With climate change leadership set to fail in the USA, it’s even more urgent for the rest of the world to step up. I’m proud to be a patron of this progressive and positive organisation.”

