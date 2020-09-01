Lamb of God will perform their new album and Ashes Of The Wake in full at the two dates of their upcoming livestream concerts in September.

Well, September’s already looking up! Lamb of God may have postponed the dates of their tour with Megadeth to 2021, but fans won’t have to wait long to watch them in concert.

Earlier on Tuesday, September 1st, Lamb of God announced two dates for worldwide livestream concerts later this month. The livestream events are scheduled for September 18th and 25th respectively.

The September 18th concert will also be the first time the band plays their latest album, Lamb Of God, live for fans in its entirety. The critically-acclaimed album came out in June earlier this year via Nuclear Blast. On the second night of the livestream, September 25th, the band will play its 2004 album Ashes Of The Wake.

Speaking to Kerrang! about the upcoming concerts, the band’s frontman Randy Blythe said: “We couldn’t have been more bummed about having to postpone our European and U.S. tours earlier this year, especially with us releasing our new album in June.”

“However, unique times call for unique measures, so we’re going to do something we’ve never done: play two albums from front to back in their entirety,” he continued. “We’re stoked to get together back on a small stage and play an intimate club in our hometown of Richmond, Virginia – it’s our first time playing just about all of the songs from our new album and our first time doing Ashes Of The Wake in full. We hope you can tune in, it’s going to be special.”

The livestream concerts will also feature a pre-show segment hosted by SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin. Apart from featuring opening sets from Bleed From Within (on September 18th) and Whitechapel (September 25th), the pre-show will also offer fans a glimpse into exclusive interviews with the band.

The streams are scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT/7 a.m. AEST on their respective days. Tickets are available at Lamb Of God’s official website.

Check out ‘Gears’ by Lamb Of God: