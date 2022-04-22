In a video posted to Instagram, rapper Logic accused Def Jam of ‘fuckin’ up’ his releases and not taking his creative input into account.

Rapper Logic has taken to social media to call out his label Def Jam for mishandling his release. In a video posted to Instagram this week, the rapper – whose album Vinyl Days comes out in June – accused Def Jam of not taking his creative input and wishes into account.

“Def Jam, why you fucking up my releases, man?” he said, before clarifying that the rant was not aimed at Tunji Balogun, Def Jam CEO.

“First of all, I love you Tunji. Tunji’s my guy, he ain’t got nothing to do with this. What the fuck is going on, man? I told Def Jam that I wanted to release my shit as a two-pack and I just found out that they’re releasing it as two singles at the same time. What kind of shit is that?” Logic said, adding that he did not care about ‘exclusives’ and ‘partners’.

“On top of that, they’re telling me, ‘Oh, don’t drop your music video early ’cause if you do, you might upset our partners who feel like YouTube’s getting an exclusive.’ I don’t give a fuck about none of that shit. I care about my fans, man. I care about Hip Hop. I care about music.” he added.

The rapper also added that while he did ‘play the game’ years ago – before he retired and then made a comeback – he did not have patience for it now.

“I’ma be honest, years ago, I was playing that game: ‘Don’t do this, release this on this shit. All for the brand and the money and trying to be fucking extra, and I don’t give a fuck about none of that, man. I have my baby, I have my wife. I’m blessed, bro. I made it. And now I’m here at this place, I ain’t taking nobody’s shit.” he said.

“Def Jam, do not fuck up my release,” he concluded. “They’re fucking my shit up. Everybody in that building who is really there for me – I love you, thank you so much. Everybody else can eat a dick.”

This is not the first time when Logic and Def Jam have butted heads over his music. In a message posted to Instagram in 2020, he called out Def Jam for not paying his collaborators who worked on No Pressure.

“@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point!” he said in his message to the label.

“Pay these people what is wrong with you! I pay all my Debts. This is not my debt to pay. these are friends but they are hired musicians and I demand you stop fucking up my personal relationships what is wrong with you.” he continued.

In his message, he also alleged that he had not been paid a ‘single cent’ for his music, beside advances.

“I’m not trying to start a war with my label. But at this point it is utterly unfair. I mean to this day besides an advance I have never seen a single cent in the 8 years I’ve been signed to this label. But I don’t care about that money. I just Want my homies paid. What’s going on here?!?!” he said.

