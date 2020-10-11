Logic enjoys retirement by spending $226K on rare Pokémon card

Logic has just spent nearly a quarter of a million dollars on an incredibly rare Pokémon card which is also a new record amount.

Who said that celebrities were bad with their money? According to TMZ, the American rapper is now the owner of a 1st edition Charizard card that he reportedly dropped $226K on. His purchase marks a new record for the highest bid on a Nintendos collectible ever.

Logic revealed his exciting news on Instagram where he revealed a “$23k Pokemon base set box” yesterday before sharing footage of the Charizard unpackaging.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” he said. “I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

The sports card investing company Cardhops had also announced the Charizard purchase on Twitter without revealing the wealthy person who bought it.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

It’s strong evidence that Logic is clearly enjoying his early retirement. He announced his surprise exit from the rap game back in July, aged just 30. His sixth and final studio album, No Pressure, was released that same month, peaking at number two on the US Billboard 200.

To increase his nerd credentials further, Logic has transitioned into the world of streaming since leaving music. He now streams on Twitch to his huge 467K followers, where he plays and discusses video games like Among Us.

The big takeaway here is that Pokémon is a pretty big deal to some people. So if you’ve got any old cards cluttering up a drawer in your house, it might be a good idea to dig them out!

