Lola Young has announced she’s stepping away from performing for the foreseeable future, canceling all upcoming shows after collapsing onstage during her weekend performance at All Things Go in New York City.

The English artist made the difficult announcement on Tuesday, revealing she needs to prioritise her mental health and well-being. “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” Young wrote in her social media statement.

The decision comes after Young appeared to faint during her performance at the New York edition of All Things Go over the weekend. She subsequently canceled her scheduled appearance at the Maryland leg of the festival, receiving immediate support from fellow artists on the bill.

Prior to the medical incident, Young had spoken candidly onstage about experiencing a difficult period. “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here,” she told the crowd. “Sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

The cancellation affects Lola Young’s entire North American tour, which was scheduled to begin in November in support of her new album I’m Only F**cking Myself.

Young’s management had already taken precautionary steps the day before her collapse, pulling her from Audacy’s We Can Survive concert in New Jersey as a “protective measure to keep her safe,” specifically citing concerns about the singer’s mental health.

In her announcement, Young addressed disappointed fans directly, acknowledging the impact of her decision. “I’m sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.” She promised full refunds for all affected shows and expressed hope that supporters would understand her choice.

The announcement has drawn an outpouring of support from the music community. Hayley Kiyoko responded with encouragement, writing “We aren’t going anywhere. You are so loved!” Artists including Lauv, Tinashe, and Lukalu also offered messages of support, emphasising the importance of prioritising mental health.