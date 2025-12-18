Longtime Flaming Lips multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd appeared to reveal he’s no longer part of the band after a tenure of more than 30 years.

Drozd let the news slip on Threads this week (December 17th) after he posted about a new drum machine. In the replies, someone asked Drozd — who hasn’t performed with the Flaming Lips since last year — if he was “officially done” with the band.

Drozd replied: “They’re done with me — but we’re not talking about it. So yes, I’m moving on. Just keep it to yourself for now. Ok?” While Drozd quickly deleted the post, it was screen-grabbed and shared widely before it vanished. (Check it out via Stereogum.)

Since the post, neither the Flaming Lips nor frontman Wayne Coyne have made any comment about Drozd or his status in the band.

Drozd appeared to acknowledge the goof on Threads this morning, but without addressing his future (or lack thereof) in the Flaming Lips. “What do you call it when a Gen Xer makes a Boomer mistake?” he wrote. “That’s what I did yesterday here on threads lol.”

Drozd appears to have played his last show with the Flaming Lips on October 12th, 2024, as the band wrapped up their tour with Weezer in California. When they returned to the road in January 2025, they were joined by guitarist A.J. Slaughter, who’s performed with the band throughout the year

In a video shared in September, Coyne spoke about Slaughter joining the band, but made no mention of Drozd. He said multi-instrumentalist Derek Brown and band manager Scott Booker recommended Slaughter ahead of the band’s 2025 tour dates. “All the things that we were doing were just made easier working with A.J.,” Coyne said. “Luckily, we were able to find someone that can play on that caliber.”

Drozd joined the Flaming Lips in 1991, after the band had already been active for about eight years. He started out as their drummer, but eventually began to play other instruments, including guitars and keyboards. He also provided backup vocals and made contributions as a songwriter.