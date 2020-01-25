Eminem may have shaken the world a little when he released his brand new surprise album Music to Be Murdered By earlier this week, but one person is unphased by anything that the rapper has to say, and that person is Lord Jamar.

Lord Jamar, of course, is addressed by Eminem on the fourth verse of the track ‘I Will.’ Speaking to DJ Vlad in a new interview out this week, Jamar mocked another Murdered track—’Stepdad’—by joking that it was actually the one written with him in mind. From there, he reiterated his previous comments about Em’s fanbase and responded to the ‘I Will’ lines with his very own jab at the rapper.

You can watch the full interview with Lord Jamer here.

“I know what this bitchass said . . . I’m still unscathed,” he said. “Guess what? Motherfuckers still ain’t listening to that in the hood. Nobody came to me in the hood and was like ‘Yo, I just heard this Eminem song where he went at you’ . . . My point is proven! Nobody listens to your fuckin’ shit. So I’m chillin’ right now. You could talk about me a million times.”

“I live rent-free inside Eminem’s fucking brain,” he said. “I got squatter’s rights in that bitch, okay? And might I say, it’s fuckin’ filthy in there.” Addressing the sinks lyric, Jamar used the opportunity to flip the line’s meaning to mock Em.

“Yeah, you know what? We clean our fuckin’ houses, you fuckin’ filthy piece of trailer park shit,” he said. “We clean our fuckin’ houses. Cleanliness is next to godliness.” Previously, Jamar took a slightly softer approach in an interview with the Flip Da Script team, though that discussion (published earlier this week) notably included zero mention of Em’s new album.

Listen to Eminem’s new track ‘I Will’ from his latest album.