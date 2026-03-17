The Lollapalooza 2026 lineup has officially landed, and it features some huge names, including a stack of local acts.

New Zealand superstar Lorde is set to headline the iconic Chicago festival, which takes over Grant Park from July 30th to August 2nd. Hometown heroes The Smashing Pumpkins are slated for a triumphant return, marking their first Lollapalooza performance in the U.S. since way back in 1994. Pop powerhouses Charli XCX and Tate McRae are also headlining, alongside The xx, Olivia Dean, JENNIE, and John Summit.

Local artists making the trip include Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alison Wonderland, Spacey Jane, Balu Brigada, Ninajirachi, and Ecca Vandal.

Lorde just recently wrapped up her New Zealand and Australia headline tour which scored a five-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“This was a homecoming — not just for a superstar, but for the thousands who’ve grown up alongside her. Lorde has soundtracked our coming-of-age. …She proved she’s not done evolving,” the review reads.

“Toward the end, Lorde praised her hometown one more time: ‘Auckland, you have fucked me up tonight. Thank you for loving me for 12 years.'”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It’s shaping up to be a massive year for international festivals, with many Aussie acts making their mark overseas. Just recently, Wolfmother and a host of other local names were confirmed for Bonnaroo 2026.