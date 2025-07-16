Lorde’s ‘Ultrasound’ world tour is getting an upgrade.

Following huge pre-sale demand, the New Zealand native has added second and final shows in Sydney and Melbourne to her long-awaited Australasian run next February.

The new dates — February 19th at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and February 22nd at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena — bring her total to eight shows across both countries. It marks her first visit Down Under since the Solar Power tour wrapped in 2023.

The extra shows were announced today by Frontier Touring, with Frontier Members able to access pre-sale tickets from 2pm local time, Thursday July 17th. General public tickets go on sale from 2pm local time Friday, July 18th. American Express Card Members also have access to an exclusive pre-sale window for the new shows via Amex.com.au/Experiences.

Announced just days ago, the Australia and New Zealand leg of the ‘Ultrasound’ world tour kicks off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 11th, and will hit Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. All shows are all-ages, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through official outlets listed at frontiertouring.com/lorde.

The ‘Ultrasound’ tour has already sold out major venues globally. including Madison Square Garden in New York, O2 Arena in London, and AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

Lorde’s tour follows the release of her fourth studio album Virgin, which sees the singer return to the top of the charts in her home country and beyond. The record has landed at No. 1 on the Aotearoa Music Charts, the ARIA Albums Chart, and the UK’s Official Albums Chart, while debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the US. Singles like “What Was That”, “Man of the Year”, “Hammer”, “Favourite Daughter”, and “Shapeshifter” have further cemented her as one of pop’s most consistently compelling voices.

Since breaking through with Pure Heroine in 2013, Lorde has carved out a singular space in pop music, revered for her poetic lyricism, minimalist production, and emotionally raw performances. Across her career, she’s amassed more than 18 billion streams and sold 18 million albums globally.

Lorde 2026 New Zealand & Australia Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

All shows are licensed all ages

Pre-Sale and General Ticket Info

Frontier Member Pre-sale: Thursday, July 17th, 2pm local time

General Public On Sale: Friday, July 18th, 2pm local time

Wednesday, February 11th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ – ticketmaster.co.nz



Friday, February 13th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ – ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday, February 16th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD – ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – ticketek.com.au

Thursday, February 19th ** NEW SHOW **

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW – ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – ticketek.com.au

Sunday, February 22nd ** NEW SHOW **

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC – ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 25th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA – ticketek.com.au