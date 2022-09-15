Indy Yelich, the younger sister of New Zealand pop superstar Lorde, has released her debut single ‘Threads’.

On the self-assured release, the singer-songwriter displays the sort of relatable lyricism that’s brought her older sister so much acclaim.

Produced by Josh Grant, ‘Threads’ details the highs and lows of falling in and out of love in your 20s. “‘Threads’ is about the fear of letting a relationship consume me,” Indy explains. “I wrote this song when I was going through a very on-off relationship for years.

“When I think of this song I think of a passionate argument, miscommunication, the excitement of New York City night life. A toxic, messy love affair. Flashbacks of the moments shared together vs being out surrounded by friends, always caught in between. This song is so special to me as it depicts what being in love at 23 feels like; chaotic, hopeful, passionate.”

After growing up in the quiet Auckland suburb of Devonport, Indy moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue her passion for music. She then settled in New York City shortly afterwards, just as her sister Lorde rose to worldwide fame. “I’ve always had a very distinct voice but now, at 23, I finally feel I know exactly what I’m trying to say,” Indy adds.

In an Instagram post, Indy revealed that ‘Threads’ has been a long time coming. “I’ve been secretly working away at music for 4 years and I’m finally ready to share this part of me with you,” she wrote. “I knew right after we made it that this was the first thing that had to come out. I hope you love it as much as I have loved living with it this past year.”

It’s unclear if ‘Threads’ will be part of a larger release. An official music video for the track is expected soon.

Check out ‘Threads’ by Indy Yelich: