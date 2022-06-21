Lorde comments on the response to Solar Power saying it was “confounding and painful” alongside the release of her new music video.

Lorde has recently commented on her fans’ response to her latest record, Solar Power. The album currently has a 69 rating on Metacritic with a user score of 8.3 based on 1305 ratings.

““I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced […] and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.”

— Lorde on the public’s response to Solar Power”

"I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I've ever experienced […] and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first." — Lorde on the public's response to 'Solar Power' pic.twitter.com/n3wc6zHAcq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2022

Lorde featured on A24’s podcast Divine Frequency back in January, alongside Euphoria star Hunter Schafer. In the podcast, she shed light on her struggle to be properly credited and gave additional context to the process behind creating Solar Power.

The pair discussed horoscopes, both their work on Euphoria and Lorde’s experience filming the music video for ‘Solar Power.’

“It was super fun,” Lorde began. “That was my first experience co-directing.” (The other co-director being Joel Kefali.)

“I had written all the treatments and helped produce it, because I was super, super involved. It was so much fun to be on that set.”

Hunter then asked if Lorde had ever directed prior to ‘Solar Power.’

“It’s that classic thing for young women, when you’re like ‘I think I do this thing but I’ve never been credited with it and no one’s ever talked to me about it.’ Whether that’s music production, video directions or graphic design stuff.”

“It takes a second to be like, I know what I’ve contributed to this and my credit should reflect that.”

“It’s definitely been a process for me, figuring out how to voice that. So is my first time being called a director.”

Excitingly, Lorde also confirmed that they filmed “six or seven [videos] for [Solar Power] in New Zealand.”

With five videos having now been released, (‘Solar Power’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘The Path’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and ‘Mood Ring’) we can expect one or two more videos coming in the future.