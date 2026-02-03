Lorde is the latest celebrity to speak out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The New Zealand artist took to Instagram today to announce that she is donating $204,000 in merch sales from her shows in Minneapolis last October to the Minnesota Immigration Rights Action Committee and Immigrant Defense Network.

Lorde revealed the news with a photo of herself and the “ICE OUT” slogan written on her hand.

The move comes after a number of musicians were spotted at the Grammys wearing “ICE OUT” pins, while some winners on the night spoke out against ICE during their speeches.

“Before I say, ‘Thank God,’ I’m going to say, ‘ICE out,’” Bad Bunny said while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album. “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Billie Eilish also didn’t hold back when she took the stage to accept the award for Song of the Year.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said. “It’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now… I just I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.” Before walking off stage, Eilish declared: “Fuck ICE.”

Lorde is scheduled to kick off the New Zealand and Australia leg of her world tour next week. Check out all of the details here.