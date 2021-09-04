It’s been announced that Lorde will no longer be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

Lorde was set to perform alongside Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo. Other A-list names slated to take to the stage include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Kacey Musgraves.

The surprising news of Lorde’s withdrawal from the awards was shared by the official VMAs Twitter account.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” The awards account posted.

Fan’s were far from impressed by the vague explanation.

“Ok explain wtf is change in production element?????” one fan commented on the post.

“iIts giving me ariana vs grammys vibes and i dont like it,” said another.

Lorde’s last performance at the VMA’s was in 2017 and was met with mixed reactions. She was fighting the flu so she didn’t sing, instead she just danced to her song ‘Homemade Dynamite’.

Speaking of ther performance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Lorde said: “People got, like, so angry about me performing at the VMAs. I just danced. I just danced! And I danced with full f—ing joy,” Lorde said at the time. “Some people were like, ‘We get it, we love it.’ And some people were like, ‘This is offensive that I have to watch this.'”

In July Lorde announced extra dates to her 2022 tour to promote her new album Solar Power. Tickets are currently on sale for the tour and you can nab yourself one here.

LORDE SOLAR POWER TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring (Australia & New Zealand)

& Eccles Entertainment (New Zealand)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

via frontiertouring.com/lorde

Begins: Monday 5 July (12 noon Local)

Saturday 12 March

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday 13 March

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday 15 March

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday 16 March

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday 19 March

Belvoir Amphitheatre*, Perth AU

Tickets: Moshtix

