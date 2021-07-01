Due to overwhelming demand from the girlies dancing in the sand, Lorde has announced additional shows for her scheduled 2022 Australia ‘Solar Power’ tour.

If you’ve spent the past week tearing your hair out with anxiety, desperately trying to nab pre-sale tickets to the Lorde shows, this news should be chicken soup for the soul. Lorde will play an additional show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre.

The Solar Power tour will kick off with two shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, March 12th, and Sunday, March 13th before heading to Sydney for two shows on Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th and finishing in Perth at Belvoir on Saturday, March 19th.

General public tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, July 5th at 12 noon. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of the record. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.” Listen to the titular lead single below.

Check out ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde

LORDE SOLAR POWER TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring (Australia & New Zealand)

& Eccles Entertainment (New Zealand)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

via frontiertouring.com/lorde

Begins: Monday 5 July (12 noon Local)

Saturday 12 March

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday 13 March

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday 15 March

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday 16 March

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday 19 March

Belvoir Amphitheatre*, Perth AU

Tickets: Moshtix