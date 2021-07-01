Due to overwhelming demand from the girlies dancing in the sand, Lorde has announced additional shows for her scheduled 2022 Australia ‘Solar Power’ tour.
If you’ve spent the past week tearing your hair out with anxiety, desperately trying to nab pre-sale tickets to the Lorde shows, this news should be chicken soup for the soul. Lorde will play an additional show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre.
The Solar Power tour will kick off with two shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, March 12th, and Sunday, March 13th before heading to Sydney for two shows on Tuesday, March 15th and Wednesday, March 16th and finishing in Perth at Belvoir on Saturday, March 19th.
General public tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, July 5th at 12 noon. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of the record. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.” Listen to the titular lead single below.
Check out ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde
LORDE SOLAR POWER TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2022
Presented by Frontier Touring (Australia & New Zealand)
& Eccles Entertainment (New Zealand)
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
via frontiertouring.com/lorde
Begins: Monday 5 July (12 noon Local)
Saturday 12 March
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU
Tickets: Ticketek
Sunday 13 March
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday 15 March
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU
Tickets: Ticketek
Wednesday 16 March
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday 19 March
Belvoir Amphitheatre*, Perth AU
Tickets: Moshtix