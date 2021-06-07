Lorde has updated her website, confirming that new music is nigh.

The new website features artwork for something called ‘Solar Power’, whether it be an album or a single we don’t know. All we do know is this four-year wait in-between drinks has been a painful exercise in yearning.

“Arriving in 2021 … Patience is a virtue,” she wrote. Check out lorde.co.nz for yourself.

Rumours that new Lorde music is on the horizon were sparked following her announcement as a headlining act at Primavera 2022. The New Zealand musician also broke her onion rings Instagram account silence.

In a lengthy email shared to fans last year, Lorde confirmed that she and collaborator Jack Antonoff had begun tinkering away at new music.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she wrote. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

“A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer,” the letter continued.

“Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicio activity.

In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.

“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high.I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.”

“The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she concluded. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

