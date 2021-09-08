In a new interview with Vogue, Lorde opened up about being wary of fame and why she doesn’t care for the pop star life.

It’s no secret that Lorde has a reluctant relationship with fame. The singer has always considered her popularity — which found her in her formative teen years — as something ‘not normal’, and even stepped away from social media.

In a new cover for Vogue, the singer delved deeper into her approach to fame, claiming that she doesn’t have much patience for the rollercoaster life of a pop-star.

“I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job. I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.” she said.

In the same interview, she also explained her long absence from the limelight and making music, saying: “For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, Okay, I’m going to come and do the thing—do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out—and when I’ve done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst, I’m going to go home, and you’re not going to see me for two or three or four years.”

According to the starlet, this downtime goes towards doing ‘every single thing’ that counts as life-experience, however mundane.

“I’ll be doing the other thing, which is being there for every single birthday and dinner party and cooking every single meal and going on every single walk and taking every single bath. And when I’ve done that, and I’m like, all right, that’s enough of that for a little while, I’ll come back again.” she explained.

The singer also explained her decision to take a clean break from social media: “I don’t think I’ve met too many people for whom social media is a net positive. It’s producing crazy chemicals, forming crazy neural pathways that are not rooted in positivity.”

To implement her decision, she also recruited a friend who helped her block sites from the source codes in her phone.

“So I’m not, like, lurking on a Finsta. I’m really off. I think I was known for having my finger on the pulse, so it was actually a huge decision philosophically for me to step back from that. But I started to see the phone as a portal. I can’t keep going through that portal, in the same way that I wouldn’t just take mushrooms all these moments of a day. It’s too deep a tunnel.” she said.

