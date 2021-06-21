Lorde has taken to her official website to share another cryptic teaser for her upcoming album, this time uploading a video titled ‘Solstice’.

The brief video depicts Lorde sitting on the sand in front of a tent and a campfire. She is also surrounded by a variety of plants and large bowls of fruit as two people remove something from boxes in the distance.

Lorde captioned the clip with ‘SOLSTICE’, appearing to reference the Summer solstice, which occurred on Monday, June 21st.

The latest update comes soon after she posted another teaser clip, which showed aerial shots of a crop circle and beach formation which both featured the letters ‘SP’, referencing her forthcoming album Solar Power.

Four years after the release of her second studio album Melodrama, Lorde finally returned earlier this month with ‘Solar Power‘, a new single and music video made in collaboration with Joel Kelafi.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show, she revealed that Scottish rock band Primal Scream were the surprising inspiration behind the track and that the band’s frontman Bobby Gillespie provided his blessing.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life, I’d been told to check them out,” she said.

“I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised, it sounds a lot like [Primal Scream song] ‘Loaded.’ It’s just one of those crazy things that like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

“I reached out to Bobby and he was so lovely about it — he was like, ‘These things happen, you caught a vibe that we caught years ago.’ And he gave us his blessing. So let the record state: ‘Loaded’ is 100 per cent the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.”

