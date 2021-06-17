We’re savouring every morsel of new Lorde news she throws our way with bated breath.

The New Zealand songwriter has shared a new teaser on her website. A soundless visual, titled ‘Every Perfect Summer’s Gotta Take Its Flight,’ with a crop circle spelling out ‘SP’. The letters are referential to ‘Solar Power’, Lorde’s recently released comeback single and the title of her next album.

After four painful years, Lorde finally returned last week with ‘Solar Power‘, a new single and music video made in collaboration with Joel Kelafi.

Lorde previously teased her forthcoming third album in a lengthy email note to fans.

“I knew I needed a break from touring at the end of the last cycle,” she wrote back in May 2020.. “I was finding the combination of brutal stage fright and having no fixed home and no connection with what I ate or where I lived extremely grim.”

In December, Lorde and Jack Antonoff reunited in the studio and the album began to take shape. “Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity,” she continued.

“In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.

“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high. I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.”

Check out ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde: