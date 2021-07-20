Lorde to release new song ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ this week

Lorde is set to release the second single from her forthcoming new album, Solar Power. The new track, announced earlier today on her website, is called ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon.’

Virtually no other information surrounding the single has been released, all we know is that it’s coming out tomorrow and it’s destined to be an anthem for the ladies. Those that know the secret, sacred pleasure of smoking exactly half a joint and feeling nice and disassociated whilst getting a shellac pedicure. The track is set to arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 21st.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Melodrama was announced alongside the release of the albums titular track, ‘Solar Power.’ An official release date is yet to be confirmed. We sincerely hope that Lorde is true to her word and drops the track in time for the summer we all deserve — the girls are quite frankly, dying to dance in the sand.

In a lengthy email shared to fans last year, Lorde confirmed that she and collaborator Jack Antonoff had begun tinkering away at new music.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she wrote. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

“A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer,” the letter continued. “Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicio activity.

“In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.

“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high.I can tell you, this new thing, it’s got its own colours now. If you know anything about my work, you’ll know what that means.”

“The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she concluded. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.” Lorde is set to celebrate the release of Solar Power with a national tour in 2022. You can check out the tour dates below.