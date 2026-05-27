US heavyweights Lorna Shore have announced a headline tour of Australia and New Zealand set for October 2026.

The New Jersey deathcore outfit will kick off the run in Melbourne, before moving on to play in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. The five-piece will then head to Wellington and Auckland for their first-ever performances in New Zealand.

Joining Lorna Shore on the tour include fellow US outfit Whitechapel, fresh off their acclaimed 2025 album Hymns in Dissonance, and Massachusetts’ The Acacia Strain. Local death metal band Organectomy will open on all New Zealand dates.

The tour comes in support of Lorna Shore’s fifth studio album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, released via Century Media Records in September 2025, which they celebrated in Australia as part of the Good Things Festival 2025 lineup.

General public tickets go on sale from 11am on Wednesday, June 3rd. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

Lorna Shore — Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

With special guests Whitechapel (AUS only), The Acacia Strain, and Organectomy (NZ only)

Friday, October 16th

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John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, October 17th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Monday, October 19th

Metro City, Perth (18+)

Wednesday, October 21st

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, October 23rd

Riverstage, Brisbane (18+)

Monday, October 26th

Shed6, Wellington, New Zealand (18+) *

Wednesday, October 28th

Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand (18+) *

Thursday, October 29th

Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand (18+) *

* Whitechapel not appearing on New Zealand dates