Lorna Shore’s first-ever Australian tour is happening next year, hitting major cities across the country.
“Good things happen to those who wait or that Patience is a virtue but enough overused cliches to acknowledge it’s been long overdue that we finally tour the land down under,” says Lorna Shore’s Adam De Micco.
“With all that being said we are excited to announce we are finally touring Australia. We hope to see all of you there.”
Hailing from New Jersey, the group forged their present lineup and sound in 2020 during the pandemic. Releases inlcude thier 2021 EP …And I Return to Nothingness and their 2022 full length album Pain Remains.
Lorna Shore have since made the cover of Rock Sound and supported Australian metalcore juggernauts Parkway Drive with their extreme metal sound.
Joining the tour are deathcore bands Bodysnatcher from Melbourne, Florida, known for their albums like Death of Me (2017) and Bleed-Abide (2022), alongside Sydney’s To the Grave, “one of Australia’s heaviest exports” (Revolver), celebrated for their 2023 release Director’s Cuts.
Lorna Shore 2025 Australian Tour
With Special Guests Bodysnatcher & To the Grave
General tickets on sale Friday, June 14th at 10am local time
Tickets available via destroyalllines.com
Friday, February 14th 2025
Metropolis, Fremantle 18+
Sunday, February 16th 2025
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide Lic AA
Tuesday, February 18th 2025
Forum, Melbourne 18+
Thursday, February 20th 2025
Enmore Theatre, Sydney Lic AA
Saturday, February 22nd 2025
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Lic AA