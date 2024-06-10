Lorna Shore’s first-ever Australian tour is happening next year, hitting major cities across the country.

The American deathcore band’s anticipated run of shows kicks off at Metropolis in Fremantle on Friday, February 14th, then heads to Hindley St Music Hall in Adelaide on Sunday, February 16th, the Forum in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 18th, the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Thursday, February 20th, before wrapping up at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Saturday, February 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 am local time on destroyalllines.com. Early bird pre-sale tickets are available the day before at 10 am local time, sign up here.

“Good things happen to those who wait or that Patience is a virtue but enough overused cliches to acknowledge it’s been long overdue that we finally tour the land down under,” says Lorna Shore’s Adam De Micco.

“With all that being said we are excited to announce we are finally touring Australia. We hope to see all of you there.”

Hailing from New Jersey, the group forged their present lineup and sound in 2020 during the pandemic. Releases inlcude thier 2021 EP …And I Return to Nothingness and their 2022 full length album Pain Remains.

Lorna Shore have since made the cover of Rock Sound and supported Australian metalcore juggernauts Parkway Drive with their extreme metal sound.

Joining the tour are deathcore bands Bodysnatcher from Melbourne, Florida, known for their albums like Death of Me (2017) and Bleed-Abide (2022), alongside Sydney’s To the Grave, “one of Australia’s heaviest exports” (Revolver), celebrated for their 2023 release Director’s Cuts.

Lorna Shore 2025 Australian Tour

With Special Guests Bodysnatcher & To the Grave

General tickets on sale Friday, June 14th at 10am local time

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, February 14th 2025

Metropolis, Fremantle 18+

Sunday, February 16th 2025

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide Lic AA

Tuesday, February 18th 2025

Forum, Melbourne 18+

Thursday, February 20th 2025

Enmore Theatre, Sydney Lic AA

Saturday, February 22nd 2025

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Lic AA