Los Bitchos are coming back to Australia and making their New Zealand debut in 2025, hot off the release of their new album Talkie Talkie!

Catch the London-based quartet at their headline shows, plus previously announced support slots with Leon Bridges in Sydney and Melbourne this January.

The tour kicks off Friday, January 17th at Double Whammy in Auckland, followed by Saturday, January 18th at Slack Barn Fest in Hawke’s Bay. The band will then head to Sydney on Tuesday, January 21st for their show at ICC Sydney Theatre, where they’ll support Leon Bridges. On Wednesday, January 22nd, they’ll perform at Crowbar in Brisbane, before heading to Melbourne on Thursday, January 23rd for a show at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, again supporting Leon Bridges. The tour continues with Friday, January 24th at Summertown Studio in Adelaide, wrapping up on Sunday, January 26th at Rosemount Hotel in Perth.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 11th at 12pm (local) via Handsome Tours.

The party time quartet – Western Australian-born Serra Petale (guitar), Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz (keytar, synthesizers), Swede Josefine Jonsson (bass guitar), and South London-born Nic Crawshaw (drums, percussion) – will bring their technicolor dancefloor explosion down our way at last, following the release of their dance-tastic album Talkie Talkie.

Described as a bold step forward in the global sound that Los Bitchos are dishing up, Talkie Talkie marks a natural progression in the band’s spectacular rise. A massive set at Glastonbury 2023 sealed the deal, with a Supajam review of the performance noting, “the groove is the thing.”

Los Bitchos Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

Presented by Handsome Tours

