Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies has dropped a dreamy remix of The Temper Trap’s classic song “Sweet Disposition”.

Best known for his singles “Are you with me” and “Where are you now”, Felix De Laet posted snippets of the dreamy electronic take on the 2009 original to his Instagram in the lead-up to the release after the band commented on one of his prior posts.

De Laet’s remix features bouncy echoes of the original chorus atop a trance-inducing beat built for both mainstream and underground fans to enjoy. It follows a dozen previous takes on the iconic song stretching back to 2009, with heavyweight DJs such as John Summit and ARTBAT taking their shot at it in recent years.

While being the Melbourne band’s most popular release, with more than 740million streams on Spotify, vocalist Dougy Mandagi told the ABC in 2019 that it “had a lot of negative impact as well.”

“I guess we’re having this conversation because of that [song],” Mandagi said. “But we had a lot of fun on account of that song.”

He added that the track meant there was suddenly “a lot of traveling, a lot of touring, I guess we were in one of the most sought-after, in demand Aussie bands at the time.”

Despite coming from the band’s debut album, the song only managed to peak at #14 on Australian charts before spreading across the world and smashing into the top 10 in the US, UK, Ireland, and Belgium when De Laet was a teenager.

It also lead to support slots with Coldplay and The Rolling Stones during the 2010s, with late Australian record executive and promoter Michael Gudinski saying that “one of the great things [Temper Trap] has achieved: they have really gotten through and been an influence on other bands and a lot of bands really love them… talk about them.”

Lost Frequencies’ remix of “Sweet Disposition” is out now.