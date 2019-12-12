Everyone’s favourite end of year festival, Lost Paradise, has had to cancel its 2019 show after consultation with the Rural Fire Service. All individuals who have purchased tickets are eligible for a refund.

Taking to social media only moments ago, Lost Paradise have officially announced that their 2019 show will no longer go on. The reason behind this cancellation is unpredictable fire conditions, with the festival stating that they do not want to put anyone’s lives at risk.

Here is their official statement:

“After extensive consultation with the Rural Fire Service, emergency personnel and other key stakeholders, the difficult decision has been made to cancel this year’s Lost Paradise festival.

Our beautiful home in Sydney’s Central Coast is facing intense and unpredictable fire conditions that are sadly expected to deteriorate in the coming days. We simply cannot put anyone’s life at risk. We have been working around the clock to explore all possible options to relocate the festival, but it is just not feasible within the timeframe.

We would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard over the past twelve months to create this year’s event – the artists, performers, teachers, yogis, vendors, sponsors and production crew, and of course our amazing Lost Paradise community who have supported us for six incredible years. We are truly devastated that we won’t be able to bring the festival to life.

We would also like to express our immense gratitude for the brave emergency teams who are doing all that they can to protect the bushland around the site.

This is a heartbreaking time for our country. Our thoughts are with the affected communities across Australia, and the hero firefighters who continue to work in extreme conditions.

All guests will be eligible for a refund, in accordance with Live Performance Australia’s Ticketing Code Of Practice. We are working closely with our ticketing providers and insurers to process ticket refunds as quickly as possible. Each ticketing provider will provide details of the process, and we will continue to share updates in the coming days.

Thank you to everyone for their care and support. We will be back bigger and better than ever in 2020.”