Lost Paradise is officially back to close out the year in style, confirming its return to Glenworth Valley on Darkinjung Country from December 28th, 2025, through to January 1st, 2026.

Now entering its eleventh round, the much-loved New South Wales camping festival is set to once again flip the bush into a full-blown sensory overload: think international headliners, late-night dance floors, wellness sessions, trippy art installations, and a crowd that actually gives a damn.

Iconic stages Arcadia, Lost Disco, and Paradise Club will return, newly reimagined within a redesigned festival site, with a tease of additional eclectic “side-quest” stages shared across the event’s social media. In classic Lost Paradise fashion, the full lineup remains under wraps for now, but expectations are already high after last year’s stacked offering.

The 2024/25 edition boasted appearances from the likes of FISHER, Tinashe, Caribou, Royel Otis, Flight Facilities, AJ Tracey, Confidence Man, and Teenage Dads, as well as a deep electronic roster featuring Denis Sulta, Tinlicker, Interplanetary Criminal, Ki/Ki, DJ BORING, and Girls Don’t Sync. Beyond the music, speakers including Dr Karl, Aretha Brown, and Plastic Free Mermaid helped make the festival’s lifestyle and learning spaces just as memorable.

Despite the buzz, the festival faced a major curveball in September after US-based ticketing company Lyte suddenly collapsed, throwing event planning and customer confidence into disarray. At the time, Lost Paradise paused VIP, accommodation, and parking upgrade sales while urgently investigating the fallout.

Festival founder Simon Buckingham addressed the concerns in late October, confirming the New Year’s event would proceed as planned.

“We are thrilled to announce that Lost Paradise 2024 is going ahead as planned this December with our lineup and full festival experience unchanged,” Buckingham said.



“Thankfully, Lost Paradise means so much to so many. And with the generosity of our artists, staff and suppliers, we set out to source enough funding to enable us to operate the 2024 festival.”

With its immersive ethos and a reputation for hosting artists like Arctic Monkeys, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Jamie xx, Carl Coxand PinkPantheress, Lost Paradise has long been one of Australia’s most anticipated end-of-year events. As it continues to evolve, with the community always front of mind, it’s cementing its place not just as a music festival, but as a cultural ritual.

Stay tuned for lineup announcements and sign up for further updates via Lost Paradise’s official channels.