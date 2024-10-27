Lost Paradise is officially moving forward for New Year’s, even after its ticketing platform, Lyte, shut down unexpectedly in September.

In a statement, Simon Beckingham, founder of Finely Tuned (which runs Lost Paradise in Glenworth Valley), shared that Lyte moved all ticket money into an account outside the festival’s control, then sent it offshore—making it impossible for Lost Paradise to access.

Beckingham and the team have been in court trying to get the money back. According to their FAQ, 95% of tickets sold in the first two days of sales, yet they’ve received none of those funds. Beckingham estimates the missing amount is in the “millions.”

Fortunately, Lost Paradise has secured enough funding to go ahead from 28 December to 1 January 2025.

Ticket holders will get instructions by email soon, as tickets will now be handled by their new partner, Megatix. You can also check the FAQ on Lost Paradise’s website for more updates.

This year is the festival’s tenth anniversary, with a lineup including FISHER, Tinashe, Royel Otis, Sammy Virgi, Flight Facilities, Marlon Hoffstadt, SG Lewis, and more.

Simon Beckingham’s statement:

