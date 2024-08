The music and arts camping festival, held in Glenworth Valley on the Central Coast, will feature Grammy-nominated producer FISHER, known for his hit “Losing It.” US R&B superstar Tinashe will also perform, bringing her summer anthem “Nasty.”

International acts include rapper AJ Tracey, London’s SG Lewis, Berlin’s Marlon Hoffstadt (aka “DJ Daddy Trance”), UK garage artist Sammy Virji, and Scottish DJ Denis Sulta.

Local performers like Flight Facilities, Royel Otis, and electronic duo Confidence Man will join the lineup, along with rising star Kita Alexander, indie rockers Teenage Dads, electronic legend Caribou, trance and acid artist KI/KI, techno star Pretty Girl, and progressive house duo Tinlicker.

The Shambhala Fields program will add to the festival’s offerings, featuring names like Dr. Karl, Aretha Brown, Will Gibbs, and Pat Clifton. This program includes workshops and late-night music sessions that promote curiosity, ideas, education, wellness, and health.

Lost Paradise has moved away from traditional ticket release stages and now offers fair market pricing. All tickets include general admission camping, with optional upgrades for a full Glamping NYE experience.

Taking place from Saturday, December 28th, 2024, to Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, the festival will celebrate ten years of music, movement, community, culture, and NYE festivities in Darkinjung Country (Glenworth Valley).

To secure your spot, visit https://lostparadise.lyte.com/3708323/ for pre-sale access starting at 10am on Tuesday, August 27th. General admission tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, August 28th.