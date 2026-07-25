Lou Koller, the frontman of New York hardcore outfit Sick of It All, has died at the age of 59.

Per Rolling Stone, the band confirmed his death in a social media post on Friday, following a two-year battle with oesophageal cancer. Koller had first told fans in June 2024 that doctors had found a tumour in his oesophagus extending into his stomach, forcing the band to cancel a European tour so he could begin treatment. He was declared cancer-free in May 2025, before the disease returned later that year.

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming,” the statement reads.

“This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years.”

It concludes: “At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

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Koller formed Sick of It All in Queens, New York, in 1986 with his younger brother Pete Koller on guitar and drummer Armand Majidi. Bassist Craig Setari joined in 1993, locking in a lineup that stayed intact for more than 30 years. Their most recent album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, dropped in 2018.

Australian audiences last saw Koller in January 2024, when Sick of It All toured the country for the first time since their Soundwave appearance in 2013.

Notable figures and bands associated with Sick of it All have since paid tribute to Koller, including Dropkick Murphys, Madball, Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, MXPX’s Mike Herrera, and WWE superstar, CM Punk.