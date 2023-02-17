Armed with a close-your-eyes crooning voice, and backed by a coterie of producing and songwriting talent, broken hearts club will likely be the beginning of bigger things for Love, Marco.

To celebrate the release of his new EP, Love, Marco took Tone Deaf through each track on broken hearts club in more detail, which you can check out below.

Love, Marco’s broken hearts club is out now.

broken hearts club track by track:

‘cry’

To me this track is about being in love with somebody who’s in love with their idealised idea of themselves instead of you. It sums up all of the emotions felt throughout and really allows listeners to feel that things are going to be okay and love will come and go.

You just have to appreciate every position you’re in as there is always something to learn and grow from, in EVERY situation. I felt like it was such a strong record it needed to be one of the singles from the EP as a lot of people can relate to that feeling of being second best but also need to be reassured it’s all going to be ok!

‘halfway’

This track was written when I was coming to the end of my first relationship. ‘Halfway’ is a song that expresses just how much you love somebody and how much you really want things to work out, but you know that they just won’t. It’s a song that is probably one of the most honest I’ve ever written.

‘where do we draw the line’

‘wheredowedrawtheline’ was the first track I wrote with an old friend of mine when we first caught up after a few years. I feel as though this one is about understanding where you and a previous lover stand with each other and how you both can move on with your lives by drawing that metaphoric line between the two of you. It’s something hard to do, but something you both know is necessary. ”