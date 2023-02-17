“Don’t you cry, it’s gonna be ok, it’s gonna be alright,” Love, Marco sings on his new EP, broken hearts club. His platitude might prove to be incorrect, but at least you’ll have his earnest songs as a source of comfort.
The Brisbane artist released his second EP today, and it’s a collection of six heartfelt and thoughtful pop numbers. Chief among them is the emotive and truthful opener ‘cry’, which is the ideal lead into broken hearts club.
“broken hearts club situates itself in the acceptance of all the emotions that come with heartbreak, triumph and learning about love, through being in love,” the musician explains.
“Each song is a glimpse into the emotions I felt going through that time in my life and how I overcame them in order to learn from them. I was really grateful to have written and recorded these records with my close friends and really enjoyed the process of uncovering these emotions throughout these varying time periods in my life.”
It’s the follow up to Motion Sickness – no, not Phoebe Bridgers‘ heart-wrenching hit but rather Love, Marco’s 2020 debut EP.
Armed with a close-your-eyes crooning voice, and backed by a coterie of producing and songwriting talent, broken hearts club will likely be the beginning of bigger things for Love, Marco.
To celebrate the release of his new EP, Love, Marco took Tone Deaf through each track on broken hearts club in more detail, which you can check out below.
Love, Marco’s broken hearts club is out now.
broken hearts club track by track:
‘cry’
To me this track is about being in love with somebody who’s in love with their idealised idea of themselves instead of you. It sums up all of the emotions felt throughout and really allows listeners to feel that things are going to be okay and love will come and go.
You just have to appreciate every position you’re in as there is always something to learn and grow from, in EVERY situation. I felt like it was such a strong record it needed to be one of the singles from the EP as a lot of people can relate to that feeling of being second best but also need to be reassured it’s all going to be ok!
‘halfway’
This track was written when I was coming to the end of my first relationship. ‘Halfway’ is a song that expresses just how much you love somebody and how much you really want things to work out, but you know that they just won’t. It’s a song that is probably one of the most honest I’ve ever written.
‘where do we draw the line’
‘wheredowedrawtheline’ was the first track I wrote with an old friend of mine when we first caught up after a few years. I feel as though this one is about understanding where you and a previous lover stand with each other and how you both can move on with your lives by drawing that metaphoric line between the two of you. It’s something hard to do, but something you both know is necessary. ”
‘shelter’
‘shelter’ is about taking care of yourself, especially your mental wellbeing. I wrote this with the main inspiration coming from somebody I knew who had passed away as it made me really think about just how precious life is. It’s about looking at what you have and being grateful for those who genuinely love and care for you.
‘u&me’
This wraps up the EP as a final goodbye to the person you used to be and/or the person you used to be with. It’s the final love letter to who you and this person could have been… while holding that happy/sad feeling you get when you’re excited to move into this next chapter of your life. You wish you could have moved forward with the but you’re then faced with that harsh reality that most of us have to unfortunately let go of what used to be, in order to become what we want to be.
‘i madeit’
Where it all starts. I wrote this song with the idea of breaking out of adolescence and doing whatever it is that you really want to. For me, driving is such a release of emotions and feelings, so when I was younger and didn’t have my licence yet, I would take my parents car and just drive for an hour or so without them knowing. It was in those moments that I felt free and as though my head was clear from any problems I was facing at the time. Just me, the windows down, the music pumping… it was super nice.