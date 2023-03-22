Alternative rockers Loveless are coming to Australia for their debut run of shows in the country.

The Los Angeles outfit will perform three East Coast shows – Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane – in August. (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 28th at 1pm local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, March 27th at 12pm local time.

Despite only forming less than three years ago, Loveless have gained huge traction in their home country, signing to the same management team as blink-182.

It’s been a similar story elsewhere, with the band selling out London’s iconic Islington Academy at the beginning of this year, which led NME to hail them as a ‘Breakout’ band to watch.

Their trademark blend of emo, punk, and pop-rock has caught the attention of listeners worldwide, with Loveless also being unafraid to explore avenues such as TikTok covers to expand their fanbase.

And now it’s almost Australia’s turn to hear what all the fuss is about. “We are so excited to come see and play Australia for the first time,” the band says. “Truly a dream to see all of you and it’s going to be an incredible run of shows! Love you, see you soon!”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Loveless 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday, March 27th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, March 28th (1pm local time)

All shows 18+

Thursday, August 17th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, August 18th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, August 20th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.