Lucinda Williams has added a headline show to her Australia visit.

On Sunday, August 31st, she’ll take the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall stage with “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets”, a mix of live music, visuals, and stories from her memoir.

Backed by her full band, Williams will perform songs from across her career, including material from Car Wheels on a Gravel Road and her latest album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart. She will also share stories about her life and career.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 23rd (11am AEST), while general tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24th (12pm AEST). For more information, visit frontiertouring.com/lucindawilliams.

This performance will be Williams’ first headline show at the Sydney Opera House and her only solo headline show during her Australian visit. She will also appear as a special guest on Paul Kelly’s national arena tour in August and September.

Williams returned to performing after suffering a stroke in late 2020. She has since released a new studio album, a memoir, and Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles From Abbey Road, recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Lucinda Williams 2025 Australia Shows

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 23rd (11am AEST) via frontiertouring.com/lucindawilliams

General tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24th (12pm AEST)

Sunday, August 31st

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

sydneyoperahouse.com

Paul Kelly Tour Dates

Tuesday, August 26th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday, August 29th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, August 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, September 2nd

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, September 4th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, September 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC *SOLD OUT*

Sunday, September 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au