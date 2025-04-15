A legendary US songwriter has been confirmed to join Paul Kelly’s upcoming Australian tour.

This week, Frontier Touring announced that US star Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will no longer join the Australian legend’s show “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

To make up for the loss, it has been confirmed that fellow American songwriter Lucinda Williams and her band will join Kelly’s biggest ever tour of the country starting in August.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will head to Australia on the back of her latest release, Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles from Abbey Road – Vol. 7 in her Lu’s Jukebox series, where she reinterprets classics by artists such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

The arena shows will commence in Brisbane, followed by stops in Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland.

Kelly will perform with his live band, which includes Peter Luscombe (drums), Bill McDonald (bass), Dan Kelly (guitar), Cameron Bruce (keys), Jess Hitchcock (vocals), and Ash Naylor (guitar).

Awarded the Order of Australia in 2017, Kelly has received 17 ARIA Awards and five APRA Awards. His songwriting captures the emotional depth of Australia’s landscape, history, and people. Songs like “To Her Door,” “Leaps and Bounds,” “How to Make Gravy,” and “From Little Things Big Things Grow” reflect this connection. His work spans various genres, from bluegrass and country to funk and soul, with decades of touring under his belt

Paul Kelly 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tuesday, August 26th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday, August 29th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, August 30th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, September 2nd

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, September 4th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, September 6th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, September 9th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday, September 10th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz