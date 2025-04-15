A legendary US songwriter has been confirmed to join Paul Kelly’s upcoming Australian tour.
This week, Frontier Touring announced that US star Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will no longer join the Australian legend’s show “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
To make up for the loss, it has been confirmed that fellow American songwriter Lucinda Williams and her band will join Kelly’s biggest ever tour of the country starting in August.
The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will head to Australia on the back of her latest release, Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles from Abbey Road – Vol. 7 in her Lu’s Jukebox series, where she reinterprets classics by artists such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.
The arena shows will commence in Brisbane, followed by stops in Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland.
Kelly will perform with his live band, which includes Peter Luscombe (drums), Bill McDonald (bass), Dan Kelly (guitar), Cameron Bruce (keys), Jess Hitchcock (vocals), and Ash Naylor (guitar).
Awarded the Order of Australia in 2017, Kelly has received 17 ARIA Awards and five APRA Awards. His songwriting captures the emotional depth of Australia’s landscape, history, and people. Songs like “To Her Door,” “Leaps and Bounds,” “How to Make Gravy,” and “From Little Things Big Things Grow” reflect this connection. His work spans various genres, from bluegrass and country to funk and soul, with decades of touring under his belt
Paul Kelly 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
Tuesday, August 26th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
ticketek.com.au
Friday, August 29th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, August 30th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday, September 2nd
MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS
ticketek.com.au
Thursday, September 4th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, September 6th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday, September 9th
Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Wednesday, September 10th
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Friday, September 12th
Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz