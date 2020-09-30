Country musician and songwriter Mac Davis, the man behind many of Elvis Presley’s most beloved hits, has passed away. He was 78.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Jim Morey. Earlier this week his family took to social media to share that Davis was “critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville.”

“Davis has been my client for over 40 years, and, more importantly, my best friend,” Morey shared. “He was a music legend, but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. I will miss laughing about our misadventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor.”

Davis was the brains behind Elvis Presley hits like ‘In The Ghetto’, ‘Memories’, ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ and ‘A Little Less Conversation’.

In addition to his work with Presley, David wrote for Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Bobby Goldsboro, Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, Avicii, Bruno Mars and Johnny Cash.

In addition to his illustrious songwriting career, Davis achieved crossover success as a solo artist in the country and Adult Contemporary worlds. Penning solo tracks like ‘Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,’ ‘Stop and Smell the Roses,’ and ‘One Hell of a Woman.’

He also cut his teeth as an actor and TV personality. Hosting his own variety series, The Mac Davis Show, from 1974 to 1976 on NBC.

