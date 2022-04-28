It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Mac DeMarco, the grand goofball of indie rock. Three years after the release of his last studio album, Here Comes the Cowboy, the Canadian singer has revealed he’s currently working on its follow-up. By Mac’s description of it, the record could be an interesting one.

“I’m working on a record,” he said in a new interview with Vicky Farewell (as per NME). “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

Mac also revealed that his focus remains on just “living a happy life, and it’s working,” adding that in his life currently he’s focused on “reteaching myself how to rock and roll.”

When Farewell expressed excitement about new music from him, the Salad Days singer offered a strange preview: “sounds like, you guys seen Return Of The Jedi? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.”

Mac has never hidden his fondness for Star Wars: back in 2015, he posted a comical review of The Force Awakens for Stereogum after supposedly seeing the film three times in its opening weekend.

Released in 2019, Here Comes The Cowboy was Mac’s second consecutive album to reach the top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart, reaching number 25. The longest gap between his studio albums has been three years (2014’s Salad Days to 2017’s This Old Dog), so a new record in 2022 is a possibility.

Farewell was speaking to Mac as she’s the latest signee to his own Mac’s Record Label. Farewell’s first album, Sweet Company, was released earlier this month to positive reviews. Self-written, produced, and engineered by Farewell herself, Mac signed her to his label immediately after she played it for him.

