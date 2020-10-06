The family of Mac Miller have announced they will soon be releasing a new Swimming in Circles vinyl box set, which brings together the rapper’s two final albums into one deluxe presentation.

Announcing the exciting news in a statement, the family of the late artist said: “We are proud to present the Swimming In Circles box set: a presentation of the two albums Malcolm always saw as a fully-realised, dual body of work.

“It includes the music, as well as images of Malcolm taken all over the world by those closest to him as he recorded the albums – memories of him we will forever hold dearly,” they continued.

Mac’s family went on to thank their fans for their support and sharing their stories about the impact he had on their lives.

They added: “We are thankful for the small part that Malcolm’s music contributes toward that end and are eternally grateful for every kind word uttered, every heartfelt message shared, every life touched by his art. Our greatest hope is that Malcolm’s heart and humanity will continue to be felt far and wide.”

Fans can pre-order the box set on Mac Miller’s official website ahead of its release on December 18th.

The ‘Good News’ rapper’s family also unveiled a three-minute, behind-the-scenes montage of the Swimming and Circles sessions in Hawaii in celebration of the announcement, where Mac is seen working in the studio and relaxing among the tropical scenery.

“There’s no point in just locking yourself up anymore, bro. The world–there’s too much shit to see,” Miller is seen saying to someone on the phone in the clip. “The working title right now is Circles but I don’t know, it just kind of feels good, kind of comforting in this weird way.”

Check out ‘Making Swimming & Circles’ by Mac Miller: