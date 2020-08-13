Mac Miller’s label has dropped a deluxe version of K.I.D.S. to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with two previously unreleased songs.

Mac Miller’s breakout mixtape K.I.D.S. is now available in a deluxe version in honor of its 10th anniversary. The release comes after the mixtape was finally made available posthumously on streaming services in April, 10 years after its release. Miller’s mother also shared an emotional video on Instagram, which contained footage of Miller set to the track ‘Poppy’.

The deluxe version of K.I.D.S. contains two previously unreleased tracks. Titled ‘Ayye’ and ‘Back In The Day’, the tracks bring to mind an early-era Miller, who died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose.

Apart from streaming it online, fans of Miller can also get their hands on the newly announced vinyl edition. The package consists of 2 LPs in a Widespine Jacket, a Most Dope Silkscreen D-Side, and a special 24″x24″ Poster.

Released in 2010, K.I.D.S, short for Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Shit, is considered by many as the work that took Miller to astronomical heights of fame. Videos for ‘Nikes on My Feet’ and ‘Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza’ became trademark hits and YouTube sensations, crossing the 50-million view mark.

The mixtape was also followed by Miller’s first tour, where he sold out every location.

This is not the first time Mac Miller’s works have been released posthumously. Earlier in 2020, his family announced the release of his first posthumous album, Circles, in an emotional statement. Describing it as a companion album to the acclaimed Swimming, the family stated that “it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement said.

“Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all,” it continued.

Listen to ‘Good News’ by Mac Miller below: