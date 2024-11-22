The estate of Mac Miller has announced the official release of Balloonerism, a full-length album the late rapper created in 2014.

As per Rolling Stone, the project is set to drop on January 17th, 2025, marking a significant moment for Miller’s fans and the rap music community at large.

Balloonerism holds a special place in Miller‘s discography, with the estate revealing that it was “of great importance” to the late rapper. Miller had gone as far as commissioning artwork for the album and frequently discussed its potential release. However, other projects such as GO:OD AM and subsequent albums took precedence during his lifetime.

The estate’s decision to release Balloonerism stems from Miller’s expressed desire to share this work with the world. They believe the album showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and his fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions have circulated online for years, the estate felt it appropriate to present an official version to the public.

Balloonerism was crafted around the same time as Faces, the 2014 mixtape widely regarded as some of Miller’s best work. While Faces was initially released as a free digital download and later made available on streaming services and vinyl in 2021, Balloonerism remained unreleased until now.

The announcement was first teased during Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, where an animated trailer featuring the tracks “The Song That Changed Everything” with SZA and “5 Dollar Pony Rides” was played. The trailer, now available on YouTube, offers a glimpse into the album’s whimsical and imaginative world.

Miller’s website is offering several versions of Balloonerism for pre-sale. These include a £150 deluxe edition featuring a foil-wrapped slipcase, 3D pop-up centerfold, 32-page booklet of photos and lyrics, a poster, and a white splatter cloud vinyl. More affordable options include a clear £40 vinyl and a £15 CD.

This release follows a series of posthumous projects approved by Miller’s family since his untimely death in 2018. These include the 2019 single “Time” with Kali Uchis and Free Nationals, the 2020 album Circles, and the 10th-anniversary release of K.I.D.S. on streaming services.