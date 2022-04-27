Someone warn Eminem because Machine Gun Kelly says he’s coming back to rap on his next album.

In the greatest sonic transition since Dylan went electric, MGK infamously decided to become a pop-punk star on his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall. Aided and abetted by Travis Barker, he continued in that genre on this year’s Mainstream Sellout.

It sounds like he misses rap though. In a new interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, MGK discussed his plans for the follow-up to Mainstream Sellout. “I’m going to make a rap album for myself,” he said. “For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder… If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to, one, drive myself crazy and, two, not make a good product.”

He continued: “I made Tickets and Mainstream Sellout because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound because Tickets and Mainstream Sellout are companion albums, I don’t think making a third that’s so (sonically aligned with the last two albums) is going to be exciting unless it’s missed.”

The singer added that he aims to “expand on my storytelling” as a rapper. “That’s where my excitement is and where me as a music archaeologist wants to explore,” he said.

MGK and his fiancée Megan Fox were in the news recently for typically weird reasons as the actress insisted that she manifested her partner: “Because he’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him,” she said. “So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox also opened up about the blood-letting and lapping ceremonies that the pair enjoy. “When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” she explained.

“He (MGK)’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.'” Parties round the MGK-Fox house must be wild occasions.