Megan Fox channels Jennifer’s Body saying she manifested Machine Gun Kelly and now the two perform blood-drinking rituals.

In a recent interview, Megan Fox opened up about the blood-letting and lapping ceremonies that she engages in with Machine Gun (pop-pop) Kelly. The couple seems to let loose on occasion and drink each other’s blood in a manner that will most likely drive America’s puritanical base into a satanic panic frenzy all on their own.

Fox, 35, said she has been dreaming of a fiancé, now revealed to be 32-year-old Machine Gun Kelly, since she was four. Seeing how she is four years older than him, Fox took this as a sign that her manifestation literally created him and shaped his life.

“Because he’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him.

So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Wait, stop, this sounds all too familiar to Megan’s 2009 cult classic Jennifer’s Body. The couple should watch out for any indie-rock bands at dive bars and definitely steer clear of that.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“He [MGK]’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.’”

In 2021 the couple traveled to Costa Rica together to partake in a ceremony where they each ingested the psychoactive drug ayahuasca, given to them by a shaman. The component is said to induce extreme bowel movements and vomiting before the user enters a transcendental and hypnotic state where many experience ‘ego death,’ if given the proper dose. The ancient drug is also said to help heal past traumas, addictions, and mental health conditions.

The couple said the event bound them together and were later married in Puerto Rico on January 11th, 2022.