Machine Gun Kelly has delved into the enduring legacy and influence of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The rapper recently sat down with Kerrang in an interview that saw him delve into the important, formative influence that Cobain had on him as a teenager.

“Kurt didn’t give a fuck how he sounded, he gave a fuck how he felt,” he mused. “He was like, ‘Dude, my stomach hurts today. I feel like shit. I hate this song that you all love so much. I’m gonna play it terribly. I’m not even gonna sing the right lyrics to this shit. Fuck you!’”

Machine Gun Kelly went on to detail that when it comes to writing music, he will always prioritise feeling over technicality. “Not all of us are born with fingers that move like fucking Ferraris, homie,” he joked.