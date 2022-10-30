To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).

It was a video of the pair in their costumes at the Casamigos party that was posted to Instagram, however, that’s stirred up some controversy. In it, MGK can be seen snorting a white powder, believed to be cocaine, off Fox’s breasts. After doing so, he licks the remaining substance before kissing his partner afterwards.

“Happy Halloween virgins,” the post was captioned on Instagram, and many have speculated about whether the “cocaine” was in fact real or a fake powder. Is it part of the Halloween costume or the real thing?

A lot of fellow famous people enjoyed the costumes and video regardless. Mountainous U.S. tennis player Reilly Opelka called it “epic,” while Diplo was lost for words, commenting only with the spiral eyes emoji. Rapper Riff Raff, meanwhile, hailed MGK as a “rock star.”

MGK and Lee actually have a history together, with the pair starring in the 2020 scripted miniseries Halloween in Hell, a fictionalised musical horror podcast alongside the likes of 24kGoldn and iann dior.