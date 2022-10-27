Mötley Crüe have already named a new guitarist following the departure of Mick Mars due to illness.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Mars, one of the band’s founding members, had retired from touring due to his continuing battle with the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis.

In a following statement, Mötley Crüe explained their acceptance of the guitarist’s decision: “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

“To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history.”

The statement continued by insisting that the metal legends would continue touring into 2023 following Mars’ departure, and revealed his touring replacement.

“No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see you Crüeheads out on the road! Vince, Tommy, & Nikki,” the statement concluded.

A prolific guitarist, John 5, real name John William Lowery, was most recently in Rob Zombie’s band. “I am honoured to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs,” he said about joining Mötley Crüe. You can see the band’s full statement below.

It’s not surprising that John 5 has joined the lineup, with the guitarist recently pictured hanging out with Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Vince Neil at a celebration for Lee’s birthday. It’s currently unclear if Mars has departed the band for good, or if it’s just a temporary move.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.