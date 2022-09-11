A month after Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee set the internet ablaze when he posted a nude to Instagram, he has officially joined OnlyFans.

Lee made the announcement on stage at Mötley’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (September 9th).

“In case you guys are fucking living under a rock, I’ve been in trouble a little bit lately,” Lee said. ““I wanna see what kinda trouble we can get into tonight. We are in fucking Las Vegas, right?”

After encouraging audience members to show their own… members… on the stadium’s big screen, the drummer continued: “I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. No more dicks, no more titties.”

“What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

At that point, Lee turned around and mooned the crowd, showing off the words “Only” and “Fans” emblazoned across his butt cheeks.

Although it was unclear whether Lee was genuinely advertising his own OnlyFans account or merely making a joke, he officially announced the move following the concert.

“You heard it here tonight… cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Lee joins a growing list of musicians on the OnlyFans platform, including Cardi B, Tyga, Chris Brown and Aaron Carter.

Of course, seeing Tommy Lee nude is nothing new – his infamous stolen sex tape with then-wife Pamela Anderson was the first of its kind back in 1995. Not to mention the 1.5 million Instagram followers who copped an eyeful when he posted a full-frontal nude while on “a motherfucking bender” last month, that was visible for six hours before it was removed.

It is unsure whether Lee’s current wife Brittany Furlan will join him on this new endeavour.

As one fan shared on Twitter: