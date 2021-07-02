A new rap film starring Machine Gun Kelly will be changing its name due to backlash from the late Mac Miller’s brother.

As reported by NME, the movie was originally set to be titled Good News, a direct nod to the single released posthumously by Miller in 2020.

On top of that, the storyline is reportedly inspired by rappers like Miller, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke who have all died while only in their twenties.

As for where Machine Gun Kelly comes in, his character in the film is an artist finding his feet in the industry, according to NME.

Although the movie is already in the early stages of production, it has hit a snag due to criticism from Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick.

“Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title,” McCormick recently wrote on Instagram.

It seems the film’s producers took swift action after McCormick’s post, as it has already been confirmed that it will undergo a title change.

“Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life,” the producers said in a statement.

“We realise the title, which was intended as a homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful.”

“We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offence with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it,” they concluded.

The film’s new title has not yet been announced, nor has who is set to star alongside Kelly.

