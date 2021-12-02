Not even Machine Gun Kelly can escape the embarrassing throes of the courtship arena. The rapper-turned-pop-punker has admitted that one of his early attempts to woo now-girlfriend Megan Fox ended in bloodshed.

On Wednesday nights episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, MGK recalled that when the couple first started dating, he threw a knife in the air to impress her and ended up stabbing himself in the process.

Kelly explained that the blunderous vamp took place “right when I was starting to date Megan.” He said: “Travis [Barker] got me a knife that had an engraving from the new album on it. I was like, ‘Yo, check this out, this is sick’

“I threw it up and it stuck in my hand. You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her and I was like, ‘check this out.’”

MGK tried to play it cool, though that coolness had an expiry date and he sought medical attention shortly after. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘yo, I need stitches real quick.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, he delved into bruising his coccyx at a beer pong match against Post Malone and the time he fell off the stage trying to lift (the 6″2) Pete Davidson into the air. You can watch the interview in full below.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Kelly told Jimmy Fallon that he’s started using his birth name Colson Baker, because “Nickelodeon and Disney don’t like ‘Machine Gun,’” he said.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

If you’re a sucker for hip-hops enfant terrible, follow our Hip Hop Observer.